Tree planted by Trump and France's Macron mysteriously disappears

The disappearance prompted a flurry of speculation online as to its whereabouts.

But French Ambassador to the U.S., Gerard Araud, tweeted that the sapling had been put in quarantine to comply with U.S. customs regulations, and would be replanted at a later date.

That prompted responses asking what the point was of quarantining a plant that had already been planted, to which ambassador Araud said that "the roots were enclosed in a plastic protection."

The sapling was taken from Belleau Wood, where more 2,000 American marines died, and over 7,000 were injured, in a battle in June 1918 during World War I.

Referring to the gift on Twitter, Macron said it "grew from the earth where the blood of your soldiers was spilled to defend France."

He also said that the tree would be a reminder "of these ties that bind us" during a trip where Macron sought to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Images and videos of the tree planting ceremony outside the White House went viral, spawning memes and media organizations remarking on the blooming "bromance" between Trump and Macron, as well as the close rapport between their first ladies Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron.

The White House has not yet responded to media requests regarding the whereabouts and well-being of the tree.