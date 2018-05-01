Apple has beaten earnings estimates 19 out of the past 20 quarters

Need to see shift toward services for Apple multiples to improve, says analyst 1 Hour Ago | 02:31

Apple faces a crucial test on Wall Street on Tuesday, as it reports financial results for the quarter ending in March. Reports of weak phone component orders and the fading benefits of tax reform have cast a shadow over the company's future.

But Apple has often faced low expectations and managed to surpass them — in fact, it has a pattern of doing just that.

The company has beaten earnings per share estimates 19 out of the past 20 quarters, according to StreetAccount. FactSet figures show that it has beat every quarter since March 2014, except for March 2016.

That means the chances are high that Apple impresses after the bell — and if it doesn't, it's truly an exceptional shortcoming.

Here's Apple's history, according to FactSet: