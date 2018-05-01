Buy EA on the dip because 'Fortnite' is less of a risk for game maker: JP Morgan

Epic Games introduced the free-to-play "battle royale" mode for "Fortnite" on computers and gaming consoles in September. This mode allows up to 100 online players to violently battle each other to the death until only one player survives. The company revealed in January the game has been played by more than 45 million people worldwide. It is also consistently the most streamed game on Twitch.

EA shares declined 8 percent since Mar. 16 through Monday versus the S&P 500's 4 percent drop, partly due to investor concerns that "Fortnite" will cannibalize its sales.

Quadrani started her EA price target at $150, representing 27 percent upside from Monday's close.

The analyst said EA has "less risk" from "Fortnite"'s popularity due to its captive sports franchise audience and smaller mobile business. She also predicts the company will release "battle royale" game modes in its "Battlefield" and "Anthem" games later in EA's fiscal 2019.

"Fortnite's rise may ultimately benefit the video game industry as it could add more casual players and expand the overall pie to include more female and younger skewing demos," she wrote. "As the major game publishers implement the battle royale game mode into their own titles or launch new games over time that are fully focused on the genre, more casual gamers' familiarity with the format could increase the player universe for these major publishers."