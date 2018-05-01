    ×

    A major Chinese manufacturing indicator shows better growth than expected

    • The Caixin/IHS Markit China manufacturing PMI April reading was released on Wednesday.
    • The metric focuses on smaller businesses in China compared to the official manufacturing PMI reading, which was released on Monday.

    A survey focused on small and mid-size manufacturing in China was released on Wednesday, showing better than expected growth.

    The private Caixin/Markit PMI, which focuses on small and mid-size businesses in China, came in at 51.1 for April, versus an expected 50.9. In March, it was 51.

    A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below that signals contraction.

    This followed the release of official April manufacturing PMI data on Monday, which showed that expansion in China's manufacturing sector slowed slightly. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 51.4 in April, from 51.5 in March.

    The softer reading, especially slower export orders, adds to concerns about an expected loss of momentum in the world's second-largest economy, as policymakers navigate debt risks and a heated trade row with the U.S.

    — Reuters contributed reporting to this article.