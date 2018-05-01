Cramer's lightning round: Get out of Hi-Crush before you get crushed   

Hi-Crush Partners: "No, no. Too niche, too involved with the price of oil. [If] the Saudis decide they're going to start selling oil, we're going to say, 'Wow, why didn't Cramer tell me to get out of Hi-Crush? 'Cause I was crushed.'"

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.: "Keep waiting [to buy]. There's nothing there. There's nothing there."

Geron Corp.: "No, no. Look, we've got enough problems. Gilead's all down there and Celgene and the downgrade in Regeneron. We don't [need] to go down the food chain and buy Geron."

Cognex Corporation: "Oh, no. Machine vision, no, no, no. No vision. We like machine learning, but not machine vision. That's why we like Nvidia."

Box Inc.: "Box is a winner. [CEO] Aaron Levie. I've liked this guy since $12 bucks. I, of course, was the only guy who did, but that's alright. I mean, I really like him personally – I'm saying the stock."

Applied Materials Inc.: "Look, I'm not going to fight you on [buying Applied Materials]. I know a lot of people are selling Applied Materials because they feel like it's a play on DRAMs. I think it's much bigger than that. It's got a big display business. I'm going to concur that Applied Materials is just too low down here."

Jacobs Engineering Group: "Jacobs Engineering is a very well-run company. I'm going to say I endorse."

Editas Medicine: "Oh, boy, another one of these small biotech companies. I got all the guys who would possibly buy them just absolutely on the ropes, so I'm going to have to say pass."