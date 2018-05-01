EPA sued by California-led coalition over plans to weaken vehicle emissions standards

California filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the Environmental Protection Agency over the Trump administration's intention to weaken fuel efficiency standards for automobiles.

California is leading a coalition of 17 states and the District of Columbia in a lawsuit aimed at defending new standards aimed at raising fuel efficiency and curbing greenhouse gas emissions from the nation's fleet of passenger vehicles.

The EPA announced last month it would revise standards set by the Obama Administration, which Administrator Scott Pruitt called "too high."

