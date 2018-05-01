WhatsApp will be 'more open' to advertisers, says Facebook Messaging head

Facebook plans on opening up WhatsApp more to advertisers, the social media giant's vice president of messaging products, David Marcus, told CNBC on Tuesday.
Speculation about the future of advertising on WhatsApp grew after its founder, Jan Koum, left Facebook on Monday.
"As far as advertising is concerned, we're definitely getting WhatsApp more open," Marcus told Julia Boorstin on "Closing Bell" from Facebook's annual F8 developer conference.
"We're now going to have the ability to enable larger companies, not only small businesses, integrate a new API [application programming interface] to send and receive messages with people on the Whatsapp platform," he added.