Facebook starts shipping Oculus Go headsets for $199

Facebook's new virtual reality headset, Oculus Go, will ship on Tuesday for $199 — a more affordable alternative to the company's high-end devices.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch when he delivered the keynote address at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference Tuesday. He said it has 1,000 apps and has the highest quality lenses that Oculus has built into any device.

"It's the easiest way to get into VR and we think this is going to be how a lot of people experience virtual reality and virtual presence for the first time," Zuckerberg said.