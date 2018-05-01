Chinese state media has a message for the US ahead of trade talk in Beijing

Sec. Ross: I go to China with some hope for progress 13 Hours Ago | 03:59

The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday in Beijing, after tensions between the two economic giants intensified in recent months with both sides threatening to impose additional tariffs on each other's products.

The U.S. is sending a high-level delegation to Beijing for the talks, including Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, the Global Times said.

China has also lined up some of its heavyweight officials to meet the U.S. team, including President Xi Jinping, Vice President Wang Qishan and Xi's top economic adviser Liu He, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"The composition of the US delegation indicates the importance Washington attaches to China-US trade. We hope this can also be shown in how flexible the delegation will be in negotiations. China won't abandon its principles despite pressure," the Global Times said.

The U.S., under President Donald Trump, has repeatedly decried Chinese practices which it has called unfair and blamed for worsening the trade balance between the two countries. Trump has also accused China of stealing intellectual property from American companies.