Tech investor: Why I would downgrade Apple to underperform if I was still an analyst

If I were still a Wall Street analyst covering Apple I would downgrade the stock to underperform. In fact, I did cover Apple from the late 1990s till 2003, before I became a portfolio manager.

Don't get me wrong. I love Apple products. When I was an analyst Apple was the last stock I upgraded before leaving the sell side because I believed so strongly in their products.

Who didn't want an iPod or access to the iTunes music store? But as they say that was then and this is now. Times changes. The question now is who doesn't own a smart phone? Four billion out of the seven and half billion people on the planet already own a smart phone.

It isn't that Apple isn't a great company with great products, but do you really need more of the same? I always like to say, do not confuse a great company with a great stock.

Apple has transformed three industries in their history:

In 1984 it transformed the PC industry with the introduction of the Macintosh which was the first successful mass-market mouse-driven computer with a graphical user interface and again with the introduction of the iPad in 2010; It transformed the music industry with the iPod (launched in 2001) and iTunes (launched in 2003.) It transformed the cellphone industry into the smartphone industry with the introduction of the iPhone in 2007.

Truth be told, I would be completely lost without my iPhone and iPad, but I don't need to upgrade them. There is nothing new in Apple's latest iphone X that makes me want to cough up $1000.

The smartphone industry is where the PC industry was in 2011. Why is 2011 relevant? Because that was the last year the PC industry saw unit growth. Before that PCs were upgraded every 3-4 years. Now estimates are that it is close to 6 years before a user upgrades their PC.

Every year PCs get faster, lighter and have better battery life. 1.5 billion people have PCs. The problem is they do not do anything different. Your old PC will be slower than a new PC, but it still does what you need it to do.

The average car or truck on U.S. roads today was made in 2005. Automobiles today are much better than in 2005 but they are not fundamentally different. They take you from point A to point B at a speed limit of 65 mph (much to the chagrin of my lead foot.)

When the iPhone 6 came out in 2014, and I was in love with the bigger 4.7" screen after envying my friends who had big screen Samsung phones. My wife and kids bought the 5.5" version. But guess what? We have not bought a new iPhone since then because the new phones are not that different from the 6.

My current phone has a pretty good camera, internet browsing, screen clarity and the difference in battery life between the iPhone X and my iPhone 6 isn't that great. So instead of buying a new iPhone X I bought a new battery for $29.