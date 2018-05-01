If Trump answers Mueller's questions, it will 'end his presidency'

It would be extraordinarily unwise for President Donald Trump to speak with Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III about his Russian ties and whether he obstructed justice. If President Trump allows himself to be questioned, he is walking into a classic "perjury trap" that will likely end his presidency.
Publicly, Trump has remained receptive to the prospect of sitting before Mueller, who is investigating whether his campaign colluded with Russia and whether Trump attempted to short circuit the investigation itself.
Published reports have claimed the president wants to sit for an interview with Mueller because it could help bring the investigation to a swift end. Last February, he told reporters "I 'm looking forward to it, actually." The president also has indicated that he's convinced a Mueller interview would leave him unscathed because, as he's told associates, he "has done nothing wrong."
Privately, however, Trump has been more equivocal about answering Mueller's questions, depending on the day. Trump has wavered on his pledge as friends and advisers caution him of the risks of speaking to prosecutors who have already charged 19 individuals with criminal offenses, including lying. Sitting presidents can't be subpoenaed or forced to answer special counsel inquiries.
Unfortunately, President Trump has a history of exaggerations, half-truths and outright falsehoods and becomes easily distracted. His tendency toward inflating things-his actions, net worth and intellectual powers, has become a defining characteristic of his career in both politics and business.