Louis Vuitton chief Bernard Arnault says he regrets selling his Apple shares too early

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his shares of Apple too early and said that he "should have kept them until today."

Speaking to CNBC's "The Brave Ones," the French businessman said that he was "lucky" to have met Steve Jobs after the tech founder had turned to him for advice at the turn of the millennium on whether to launch Apple stores.

"And I don't know if you will remember but at that time every competitor of him was telling it was crazy to open (a) store for Apple. I remember Dell was saying that. Obviously they were wrong because Apple stores are a big success."