A planned merger to form the nation's biggest independent oil refiner stands to capitalize on some of the biggest trends in the energy industry.

Marathon Petroleum's proposed $23 billion purchase of Andeavor would make the combined company one of the biggest operators of U.S. gas station convenience stores. It would also assemble a portfolio of refining assets that stretches from the West Coast to the Midwest at a time when profit margins for refiners are booming.

But the deal also gives Marathon access to infrastructure in the nation's hottest oil-producing region and expands its presence in Mexico, where U.S. energy exports have surged in recent years.The combined company will also be in a better position to produce fuel for the shipping industry just as new emissions rules for seaborne vessels take effect.