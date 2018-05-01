Options traders bet on gains for Microsoft, more downside for this sector

Tech remains one of only three S&P 500 sectors to post a positive return for 2018, and options traders are betting on more gains ahead for one name in the space.

Bullish investors purchased more than 3,100 Microsoft calls at the May 95 strike price on Tuesday for roughly $1.60 a contract, according to "Halftime Report" trader Pete Najarian.

Each option contract gives the investor the right, but not the obligation, to buy 100 shares of the underlying company's stock by the contract's expiration date.

These particular call options expire on May 25, so the share price would need to climb above $95 by the end of May in order to be profitable -- plus initial the cost of the option.