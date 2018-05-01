Scaramucci says SkyBridge will form joint venture with HNA to tap Chinese market

China's HNA and SkyBridge Capital have formed a joint venture so the former Trump White House communications director's firm can tap into the Chinese market.

"HNA and the SkyBridge team, we worked very hard over the weekend to craft a joint venture," Anthony Scaramucci said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report." We'll "use their great brand to grow in China, increase SkyBridge's growth, and so forth."

Scaramucci is returning to his investment firm SkyBridge Capital as co-managing partner. On Monday, news broke that China's HNA Group is withdrawing its offer to acquire the fund company.

"Frankly we see China as a huge growth opportunity as business people, and we're very excited to get a foot on the ground in China," he added. He said the joint venture falls outside the purview of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS.

The committee's increased scrutiny on foreign acquisitions led to delays in closing HNA's deal to purchase Scaramucci's ownership in SkyBridge last year. The move came as the investor was preparing to join the White House as communications director, a position he held for only 10 days.

