    ×

    Milken Institute Global Conference

    Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he's sold all his Twitter shares

    • A few years back, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer acquired about a 4 percent stake of Twitter at north of $25 per share.
    • He told CNBC on Tuesday he sold all of his shares as recently as the last high.
    • Investing money just isn't part of his investment strategy.
    Fmr. Microsoft CEO: There are real issues in tech right now
    Fmr. Microsoft CEO: There are real issues in tech right now   

    Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer said on Tuesday he sold all his shares of Twitter, but not because he thinks the company will fail.

    "I don't hold any of my Twitter shares anymore — except to the extent they are represented in index funds," Ballmer said on CNBC's "Halftime Report."

    Ballmer served as CEO of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014, and now owns the Los Angeles Clippers. A few years back, he acquired about a 4 percent stake in Twitter at north of $25 per share. He said he sold his Twitter shares at "the recent high," suggesting it was around the time when Twitter last reached around $33 to $35.

    Twitter last closed at a high of $36.60 on March 14, and last closed above $33 per share on March 19.

    "I sold really because I decided investing money is not my business," Ballmer said. "I'm in index funds, I'm in Microsoft — it keeps my life simpler."

    Twitter may not fit into Ballmer's investment strategy, but his sale doesn't mean he thinks the social media company will fail.

    "I think Twitter will succeed and it will move forward, but I simplified my life and I got out at a very nice price," Ballmer said.

    Shares of Twitter were last down 1.3 percent on the day and up 23.77 percent year-to-date.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MSFT
    ---
    TWTR
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...