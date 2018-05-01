Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he's sold all his Twitter shares

Fmr. Microsoft CEO: There are real issues in tech right now 44 Mins Ago | 04:12

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer said on Tuesday he sold all his shares of Twitter, but not because he thinks the company will fail.

"I don't hold any of my Twitter shares anymore — except to the extent they are represented in index funds," Ballmer said on CNBC's "Halftime Report."

Ballmer served as CEO of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014, and now owns the Los Angeles Clippers. A few years back, he acquired about a 4 percent stake in Twitter at north of $25 per share. He said he sold his Twitter shares at "the recent high," suggesting it was around the time when Twitter last reached around $33 to $35.

Twitter last closed at a high of $36.60 on March 14, and last closed above $33 per share on March 19.

"I sold really because I decided investing money is not my business," Ballmer said. "I'm in index funds, I'm in Microsoft — it keeps my life simpler."

Twitter may not fit into Ballmer's investment strategy, but his sale doesn't mean he thinks the social media company will fail.

"I think Twitter will succeed and it will move forward, but I simplified my life and I got out at a very nice price," Ballmer said.

Shares of Twitter were last down 1.3 percent on the day and up 23.77 percent year-to-date.