United Airlines is scaling back its animal transportation program after several pet deaths and mix-ups.

Under the new policy, which takes effect June 18, United will only transport dogs and cats in the cargo hold. It is also banning several short-nosed dog breeds. The airline has transported more animals in its cargo hold than any other U.S. carrier, and has flown with ocelots, rabbits and geckos.

The tighter restrictions come after a passenger's French bulldog puppy died after the bag it was in was stored in an overhead bin aboard a United flight in March. United flew two other dogs to the wrong destinations shortly afterward. Last year, a traveler's spaniel died while in United's care. A giant rabbit that was flying United from London to Chicago also died.

Under the new rules, United will no longer transport more than 20 dog breeds and four breeds of cats in its cargo holds "out of concern for higher adverse health risks." Some of the banned dogs include Boston terriers, boxers, pugs, and Persian cats.

The restrictions present a challenge to travelers moving long distances with their pets but also to animal breeders who use airlines to deliver dogs, cats and other animals to customers.