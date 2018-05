The moves in pre-market trade came as a number of markets overseas in Asia and Europe remained closed for a public holiday. Stocks trading in those regions were relatively flat to higher Tuesday, while in the U.S. bond markets saw yields rise.

In today's session, earnings, data and central banking news are expected to take the limelight during trade.

Apple, Merck, Pfizer, Aetna, Archer Daniels Midland, AutoNation, Tapestry, Under Armour, Imax, Mondelez International, T-Mobile US, Western Union, Yum China and Snap are all scheduled to publish their latest corporate earnings results.

In data, the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) is scheduled to be released at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by manufacturing ISM report on business and construction spending at 10 a.m. ET and the Dallas Fed's Texas service sector outlook survey at 10:30 a.m. ET.