The strengthening US dollar isn't going to last, says portfolio manager

The U.S. dollar has gained strength in recent weeks, but that may change in the second half of the year, according to a portfolio manager from Conning Asia Pacific.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, climbed 3.43 percent in the last two weeks as U.S. economic data has been better than those out of the euro zone and Japan. That climb has reversed the general downtrend the currency saw over 2017.

But dollar strength is likely to last only "a fairly finite period of time" as the euro zone and Japan catch up in the second half of 2018, Marc Franklin, a senior portfolio manager at Conning Asia Pacific, said on Wednesday.