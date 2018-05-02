Cramer's lightning round: Danaher is one of my favorite charitable trust holdings   

Danaher: "OK, Danaher's one of the most well-managed companies in the country. I tell club members of ActionAlertsPlus.com [that] this may be the finest company we own in the entire portfolio of the charitable trust right here, right now. Did you see they're trying to buy the $20 billon life science division of GE? [That] made me feel like maybe, indeed, GE is done going down."

Snap, Inc.: "I'm sorry. I think it goes lower."

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC: "I like GW Pharma. They're going to have the only legal [marijuana] and I think this will be very important. Now, you do need some off-label use and no one's going to talk about that, but a standardized pill that has CBD? That's perfect."

Limelight Networks, Inc.: "A few years ago, I gave a seminar for The Street about undervalued stocks. It was around $2. It has doubled and I think it goes higher because it's about streaming. It's a poor man's Akamai, I admit, but I like it."

Seagate Technology PLC: "Overdone on the downside yesterday. I think people got too negative on Seagate. Now Western Digital has too much flash and I think this one is less expensive."

General Mills: "Holy cow, that thing yields 4.6 [percent] now. That is just ridiculous. This company's not going under. I've got to tell you, I was wrong on General Mills. I wanted to buy it too high but I will double down here."

Texas Instruments: "Texas Instruments had a great quarter. It was mostly internet of things. One day, the negativity among the semiconductors will stop when they're delinked from the cellphones and then you're going to say, 'Why didn't I buy at $102?'"

FireEye: "You know, FireEye got hit a little today and I have to tell you, I think that management's real good and it's making a comeback. You know I love that cohort."