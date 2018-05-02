At ESPN's inaugural NewFront presentation on Wednesday, the sports channel said a daily edition of its "SportsCenter" program will come soon to the ESPN app.

Hosted by Scott Van Pelt and several other "SportsCenter" anchors, the series will feature clips and news, including top plays, highlights and what fans should expect in the coming day. New episodes will be prominently featured on the home screen when users first open ESPN's app.

The announcement follows the launch of a reimagined ESPN app.

Disney launched ESPN+ in April, the company's first ever direct-to-consumer service in the United States. That and the ESPN app represent the latest efforts by Disney, parent company of ESPN, to target "cord cutters" or "cord nevers," those customers who primarily use mobile devices and computers to consume media.