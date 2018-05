On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank's latest monetary policy decision will be the main news event observed by bond market participants. It is due to be announced at 2 p.m. ET.

The Federal Opening Market Committee (FOMC) is set to conclude the second day of its two-day meeting, where it is expected to comment on the current state of the U.S. economy and its monetary policy path.

While market participants do not foresee any modifications to interest rates at the FOMC's May meeting, a change in rhetoric could be on the cards.

In data, mortgage applications are due at 7 a.m. ET, followed by ADP employment figures at 8:15 a.m. ET.