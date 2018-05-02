Google launches its competitor to Amazon's Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant

Google is launching a new program to pour money and other resources into early-stage start-ups that work with its digital assistant.

The program resembles Amazon's Alexa Fund and reflects the extent to which Google sees the success of its smart assistant as a driver of future growth, as both companies (and other tech giants) vie for dominance in the home. For Google's smart speaker, Home, to compete successfully against Amazon's Echo line-up, it needs a varied and useful set of skills, and for that to happen, developers need to see it as a worthwhile and practical platform to build for.

Besides contributing capital, the Google Assistant Investments program will connect start-ups with the company's engineers and product people, provide early access to upcoming Smart Assistant features and support them through free marketing and Google Cloud credits.