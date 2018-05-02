Guggenheim investment chief sees stocks rising 20% more before a recession-fueled sell-off

Investors should expect a surge in stocks over the next 12-to-18 months before they fall off a cliff amid a recession in 2020, according to Scott Minerd of Guggenheim Partners.
"I think stocks will go up another 15-to-20 percent, but ultimately, when the recession arrives — and it will arrive — there's going to be a very hard sell-off in equities," Minerd, the firm's global chief investment officer, told CNBC's Brian Sullivan at the 2018 Milken Global Investment Conference on Tuesday.
He noted stocks will look more attractive to investors in the near term as valuations come down due to higher risk premiums.