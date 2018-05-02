    ×

    Here are the best places in every state to live in retirement

    • With an average Social Security benefit of $1,369 a month per person, retirees have access to $25,000 less than the median U.S. income each year.
    • GoBankingRates.com surveyed the U.S. to find the most stable, affordable spot in each state for fixed-income living.
    Effects of aging retirement
    Jaap Arriens/ | NurPhoto | Getty Images

    Personal finance website GoBankingRates.com compiled a list of the best place in each U.S. state for retired workers to live. According to the website, the average Social Security benefit for retirees in 2017 was $1,369 a month, which adds up to $16,428 in annual benefits for single people and $32,856 for couples. That's around $25,000 less than the median U.S. household income.

    "Living on a fixed income basically means you're solely or almost entirely dependent on funds like Social Security, pensions and inheritance — with little to no flexibility in the amount you're paid each month," reports GoBankingRates' Gabrielle Olya. Unstable costs, including a volatile housing market, can be especially challenging to deal with on a fixed income, she added.

    If you rely mostly — or only — on a fixed income, here are the best cities, towns and rural spots across the country for you:

    • Alabama: Decatur

    Alaska: Palmer

    Arizona: Sierra Vista

    Little Rock, Arkansas
    Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
    Little Rock, Arkansas

    Arkansas: Little Rock

    California: Hanford

    Colorado: Fort Collins

    New Haven, Connecticut
    Denis Tangney Jr. | iStock | Getty Images Plus
    New Haven, Connecticut

    Connecticut: New Haven

    Delaware: Felton

    Florida: Bradenton

    Georgia: Columbus

    Hilo, Hawaii
    Andrea Sperling | Getty Images
    Hilo, Hawaii

    Hawaii: Hilo

    Idaho: Twin Falls

    Illinois: Champaign-Urbana

    Indiana: Angola

    Des Moines, Iowa
    Jeremy Woodhouse | Getty Images
    Des Moines, Iowa

    Iowa: Des Moines

    Kansas: Topeka

    Kentucky: Danville

    Louisiana: Lafayette

    Augusta, Maine
    Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
    Augusta, Maine

    Maine: Augusta

    Maryland: Hagerstown

    Massachusetts: Worcester

    Michigan: Midland

    Mankato, Minnesota
    Denis Tangney Jr. | Getty Images
    Mankato, Minnesota

    Minnesota: Mankato

    Mississippi: Tupelo

    Missouri: Springfield

    Montana: Great Falls

    Nebraska: North Platte

    Ruby Crest National Recreation Trail, Elko, Nevada
    Aurora Photos | Getty Images
    Ruby Crest National Recreation Trail, Elko, Nevada

    Nevada: Elko

    New Hampshire: Berlin

    New Jersey: Absecon

    Albuquerque, New Mexico
    Richard Cummins | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
    Albuquerque, New Mexico

    New Mexico: Albuquerque

    New York: Corning

    North Carolina: Fayettesville

    Fargo, North Dakota
    Richard Cummins | Getty Images
    Fargo, North Dakota

    North Dakota: Fargo

    Ohio: Port Clinton

    Oklahoma: Elk City

    Oregon: La Grande

    Little League World Series Museum, Williamsport, Pennsylvania
    Education Images/UIG | Getty Images
    Little League World Series Museum, Williamsport, Pennsylvania

    Pennsylvania: Williamsport

    Rhode Island: Providence

    South Carolina: Columbia

    Rapid City, South Dakota
    Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
    Rapid City, South Dakota

    South Dakota: Rapid City

    Tennessee: Morristown

    Texas: College Station

    Provo Utah skyline
    Utah Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau

    Utah: Provo

    Vermont: Rutland

    Virginia: Lynchburg

    Washington: Wenatchee

    Parkersburg, West Virginia
    Adam Brier / EyeEm | Getty Images
    Parkersburg, West Virginia

    West Virginia: Parkersburg

    Wisconsin: Watertown

    Wyoming: Riverton

