Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE

Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) federal government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years.

UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) Director General Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri confirmed the talks this week, according to local news reports, citing Microsoft and Apple's growing investment plans in the UAE and the desire to forge closer relationships with tech companies as primary reasons.

Skype and FaceTime, as well as other Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services like Whatsapp and Viber that allow free calling via an internet connection, are banned in the UAE and several other Middle Eastern countries including Qatar and Oman. Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on VoIP calling services last September.

In the UAE's case, the ban is in place because of the country's telecoms laws, which essentially allow a monopoly of the sector by its largest telecommunications companies, Etisalat and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications (also know as Du).

Residents have to pay to use their calling services instead of being able to use the free internet ones, and often complain about high prices. Despite the bans, people are still sometimes able to use Skype and FaceTime, but frequently deal with glitches.

Many users and large businesses use VPNs to access the services. Analysts say lifting the ban will significantly help small and medium-sized enterprises.

Only at the start of 2018 did the government take more robust steps to fully block Skype. Apple's FaceTime is not available on iPhones sold in the UAE, but the app is said to generally work if used on phones purchased abroad. The talks will come as welcome news to many residents put off by steep calling costs.