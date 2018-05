I recently bought a pair of Snap's new smart glasses. They let me record video and photos and upload them to Snapchat — but they aren't terribly good and are too similar to last year's unsuccessful model.

I don't even know why Snap decided to launch such an iterative model of the glasses, since it had to take an almost $40 million write-down on the first version of Spectacles during the third quarter.

Here's what you need to know about them.