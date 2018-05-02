Southwest plane with a cracked window diverts to Cleveland

A Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago to Newark, New Jersey, diverted to Cleveland on Wednesday because of a cracked airplane window. No injures were reported, the airline said.

The diversion comes two weeks after a passenger was killed when a window blew out during a Southwest flight.

Flight 957 was flying from Chicago to Newark with 76 passengers aboard when the crew decided to divert the plane to Cleveland to review "one of the multiple layers of a window pane," the airline said.

The cabin maintained pressurization because each window is made of multiple panes, Southwest said, adding that no emergency landing was requested.

"The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance review," said the airline.

On April 17, a fan blade broke off an engine of a Southwest Boeing 737-700, sending shrapnel flying that punctured the fuselage as the plane was flying above 30,000 feet. A passenger was partially sucked out of the window and died, marking the first fatality of a passenger aboard a U.S. airline since 2009.

The pilot of Flight 1380 made a safe emergency landing in Philadelphia, bringing the plane down quickly after the cabin depressurized.