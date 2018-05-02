Tesla's Elon Musk to take question from YouTube Channel owner

YouTube channel owner and retail investor Gali Russell is gearing up to ask Tesla CEO Elon Musk a question during Wednesday evening's earnings conference call.

On Monday, Russell, an NYU grad student and retail investor who owns 54 shares of Tesla — "Pretty much my entire portfolio," he said — tweeted at Musk, asking him if he would take a question regarding the same-day earnings release. Typically, members of the media and retail investors are not allowed access to the queue during the call.

But Musk tweeted back "Ok."

Shares of Tesla jumped more than 2 percent in extended-hours trading Wednesday after the company beat first-quarter earningsexpectations. However, cash burn was slower than expected.

Russell told CNBC on Wednesday, shortly before the call was expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, that there are many things he'd like to ask Musk, including whether over-automation poses an issue, possible plans for a Chinese factory and any breakthroughs on battery technology.

"I want to make sure I'm asking a question that has not already been asked," Russell said on "Closing Bell" after the bell.

Russell asked his nearly 9,000 YouTube viewers and 1,000 Twitter followers for help in coming up with questions.

The 25-year-old investor, who also owns stock in cryptocurrency, pointed out that while Tesla is "not that profitable" at present, he said the company is in "mega-growth mode."

"I think Tesla is crushing it right now," he said. "The [company's] long-term story is more intact than it's ever been."