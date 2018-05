[The stream is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the National Teacher of the Year reception at the White House Wednesday afternoon.

At the event, Trump is expected to welcome Mandy Manning, a Spokane, Wash., teacher who has been honored for her work with refugees. Manning leads a classroom of teenage refugees at Joel E. Ferris High School's "Newcomer Center."