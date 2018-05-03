Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

CBS stock rose 2 percent in the extended session on earnings and revenue that both exceeded analyst expectations, but the company's stock later gave up its gains. Full-year guidance remained below estimates and second-quarter guidance was weak.

The television broadcasting company said that its direct-to-consumer services are growing rapidly, bringing in substantial income and attracting younger viewers. Average rate per subscriber is also increasing.

Shake Shack shares jumped more than 8 percent after hours. The fast-casual restaurant chain beat Wall Street expectations on top and bottom lines. It also reported bigger same-store growth than anticipated and strong full-year guidance.

Shares of Pandora Media surged more than 6 percent in extended trading. The streaming service company reported a loss that was smaller than expected and surpassed estimates on revenue. Strong advertising revenue helped boost its bottom line and total listener hours were also higher than expected.

Weight Watchers stock jumped more than 7 percent after the bell, following all-over positive earnings. The weight loss company's earnings and revenues were also higher than expected. Full-year guidance was raised as the company reached an all-time record with 4.6 million subscribers, up 29 percent year-over-year.

GoPro shares soared as much as 8 percent post-market on a big revenue beat and a smaller loss per share than expected, but its stock later gave up its gains. The technology company's revenues are still down 7 percent from a year ago, but the company cites big discounts as it tries to compete with discount retailers. Operating expenses have greatly decreased, though.

Twitter stock sank 1 percent in the extended session after disclosing a password storage glitch. The social media company does not believe user accounts were affected but still recommends users change their passwords.

Shares of Fluor plummeted nearly 13 percent after hours on mixed earnings. The engineering and construction firm beat estimates on revenue but missed on earnings. CEO David Seaton attributed the poor results to "continued challenges on a gas-fired power project." Full-year earnings guidance was also cut by $1.