April job growth expected to be strong and unemployment could hit a new generational low

April's employment report should show the job market is firing on all cylinders, and that most people that want a job can find one — all the conditions needed for an ultimate pickup in wages.

Economists estimate that nearly 200,000 jobs were created in April, and unemployment may have dipped to 4 percent for the first time since the tech bubble.

"It's a generation ago," said Mark Zandi chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said of the unemployment level. The unemployment rate is expected to tick down to 4 percent from 4.1 percent, and the economists' consensus forecast for nonfarm payrolls is 192,000 according to Thomson Reuters.

Hiring was expected to be broad based with gains in professional categories, manufacturing, leisure and construction, which fell 15,000 in March when stormy weather dampened building activity. March's employment report was also weak, with job growth of just 103,000 due to weather and payback for a strong February.

Economists expect a 0.2 percent pickup in wages, or 2.7 year-over-year. Zandi, who expects a slightly lower rate, said wages have been picking up, as evidenced by the 2.9 percent wage increase in the first quarter employment cost index.

"People are coming back to the labor force," Zandi said. "The record number of open positions and rising wages is attracting people that were on the margins." That drives unemployment lower.

"The other dynamic that could happen, and this happened before, is businesses start to hire forward. You think you have such high turn over that you hire in advance," said Zandi.

Barclays' chief economist, Michael Gapen, said there's an outside chance unemployment, at 4.1 percent since October, could even fall lower to 3.9 percent for April, though he has a forecast of 4 percent. The last time unemployment was 4 percent or below was in December 2000, and it had mostly been 4 percent or lower that entire year. Before that, unemployment was last at those levels in the 1960s, he said.