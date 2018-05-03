At least one injured in Nashville mall shooting

A dispute at a Nashville mall resulted in gunfire on Thursday that has critically injured one, according to local officials.

"Our personnel is on scene at Opry Mills Mall. One patient transported to Vanderbilt in Critical Condition," the Nashville Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

Nashville Metro Police responded to multiple reports of gunshots at the mall on Thursday. By 4 p.m. ET, they had the suspected shooter in custody and had confirmed at least one person had been shot and transported to the hospital.

"BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution," the Metro Nashville Police Department wrote on Twitter.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter they are responding to the scene of the alleged shooting.

Although the police said there was no known imminent threat, local media reports the police are blocking traffic from entering the mall area.