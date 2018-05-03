Feds tapped phones of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, and caught one call with White House: NBC News

Federal authorities wiretapped phone lines of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, and intercepted at least one call between a Cohen line and the White House, NBC News reported Thursday.

It is not known when the wiretap on Cohen was authorized, but it was in place in the weeks before the April 9 raid on his New York City home, hotel room and office by FBI agents, according to NBC News.

It is also unknown whether Trump was heard on the wiretaps. But it is known that the president spoke at least once with Cohen last month, shortly after that raid.

Cohen is under criminal investigation by prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York for issues that include his business dealings. In addition to serving at Trump's lawyer, Cohen was also counsel for the Trump Organization, the business entity the president previously ran.

Among the items seized from Cohen last month were files related to a $130,000 payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels has said the money was in exchange for her promise to keep quiet about an affair she says she had with Trump in 2006. The White House has denied the affair happened.

Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti, during an appearance on MSNBC said he knew that Michael Cohen's text messages were also tapped by investigators.

"It's a fact," Avenatti said.

It has been previously known that federal prosecutors were monitoring Cohen's email accounts for some time before the April 9 raid.