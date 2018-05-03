Futures point to higher open on Wall Street amid U.S.-Sino trade talks, earnings

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Thursday morning, amid waning hopes of real progress in U.S.-Sino trade talks.

At around 5:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 66 points, indicating a marginally higher open. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures pointed to a flat-to-positive start to the session for their respective markets.

The moves in pre-market trade come ahead of much-anticipated talks between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. Shortly before the talks were set to take place in Beijing, the mood music between the world's two largest economies worsened amid reports the U.S. administration is considering taking executive action to restrict some Chinese firms' ability to sell telecoms equipment.

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks finished lower after the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy announcement hinted at higher inflation ahead.



Thursday will see jobless claims for the week ending April 28 posted at around 8:30 a.m., while services PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data for April and factory orders for March are scheduled to be published during mid-morning trade.

On the earnings front, Kellogg, Teva Pharma, Xerox and TreeHouse are among the major companies scheduled to report their latest figures on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.24 percent lower on Thursday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China ended up 0.65 percent, while the Nikkei in Japan closed down 0.16 percent.