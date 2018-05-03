Online wedding planner Zola raises $100 million in a new round of funding

Zola, an online wedding planning startup, announced on Thursday that it's raised $100 million in a new funding round.

The series D financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers.

Zola, which gears its platform to millennials, said total investments now stand at $140 million. The company said it has more than 500,000 users of its planning tools, including a couple's wedding website, registry, checklist, and guest list.

"We started by reinventing wedding registries, and now we are redefining wedding planning by combining innovative design, technology, and world class customer service." Shan-Lyn Ma, co-founder and CEO of Zola, said in a press release. Ma was formerly a senior executive at Gilt Groupe, the online shopping site, where she started the Gilt Taste food and wine business.

"NBCUniversal is excited to co-invest with Comcast Ventures to provide Zola with both financial and strategic support," Maggie Suniewick, president of NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises, said in the release. "We are committed to working with Zola to find both promotional and commercial partnership opportunities across the NBCU portfolio that drive mutual value and accelerate growth."

New York City-basd Zola sponsored the nuptials for 'TODAY' show wedding winners Kyle and Jordon who tied the knot live on television, with wrestler and actor John Cena officiating. Zola also plans an integration with NBCUniversal's E! Network for the royal wedding.

Meanwhile, Ian Friedman, co-head of Goldman Sachs Investment Partners venture capital and growth equity team, said in the release, "We are excited to help further [Zola's] position as the leading force driving change in the $100 billion wedding industry."

— NBCUniversal and CNBC are owned by Comcast