Special counsel Robert Mueller asked a judge Thursday to issue 70 blank subpoenas that will be used to compel the appearance of witnesses at the upcoming criminal trial of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

The request comes a week after a judge tossed out a civil lawsuit filed by Manafort that had challenged Mueller's authority.

Manafort is charged with tax crimes and bank fraud in the federal case set to begin trial July 10 in Alexandria, Va. The alleged crimes are related to work he did on behalf of a political party in Ukraine that leaned toward Russia, as well for as former Ukraine president Viktor Yanukovych.

Manafort faces an even broader array of charges pending in a separate but related case in Washington, D.C., where he is scheduled to go on trial in September.

The names of the people expected to be subpoenaed for appearance at trial were not revealed.

In addition to a blank space for their names, also left blank was the section that instructs them to "bring with you the following documents, electronically stored information, or objects."

Manafort's co-defendant, Rick Gates, pleaded guilty in February to the reduced charges of one count of conspiracy against the United States and a single count of making a false statement. Gates also worked on the Trump campaign.

Manafort and Gates are just one of a number of people targeted by Mueller, who was originally tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.