Rudy Giuliani says Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is 'disposable,' warns against investigating Ivanka

Rudy Giuliani called President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, "disposable" — and warned that special counsel Robert Mueller should stay away from Ivanka Trump.

Giuliani's off-the-cuff cut on Kushner, a senior adviser to the president, came Wednesday night as he also revealed that the president had repaid long-time lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Giuliani, who is now on Trump's legal team, told Fox News' Sean Hannity that Kushner's wife, Ivanka, should not be subject to Mueller's probe of Russian meddling into the 2016 election.

Ivanka Trump is also a senior presidential adviser.

"Jared is a fine man, you know that," the former New York mayor said. "Men are disposable."

"But a fine woman like Ivanka? Come on."

"'Ivanka Trump? I think I would get on my charger and go right into ... their offices with a lance if they go after Ivanka," the former federal prosecutor said of Mueller's team.

Giuliani also predicted that "the whole country will turn on," Mueller if the special counsel went after the president's daughter.

Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, as well as possible collusion by Trump campaign officials.