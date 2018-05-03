    ×

    Rudy Giuliani says Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is 'disposable,' warns against investigating Ivanka

    • Rudy Giuliani calls President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, "disposable."
    • Giuliani is representing Trump in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
    • The former New York mayor warns that Americans will turn against Mueller if he investigates Trump's daughter Ivanka.
    Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser
    Rudy Giuliani called President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, "disposable" — and warned that special counsel Robert Mueller should stay away from Ivanka Trump.

    Giuliani's off-the-cuff cut on Kushner, a senior adviser to the president, came Wednesday night as he also revealed that the president had repaid long-time lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

    Giuliani, who is now on Trump's legal team, told Fox News' Sean Hannity that Kushner's wife, Ivanka, should not be subject to Mueller's probe of Russian meddling into the 2016 election.

    Ivanka Trump is also a senior presidential adviser.

    "Jared is a fine man, you know that," the former New York mayor said. "Men are disposable."

    "But a fine woman like Ivanka? Come on."

    "'Ivanka Trump? I think I would get on my charger and go right into ... their offices with a lance if they go after Ivanka," the former federal prosecutor said of Mueller's team.

    Giuliani also predicted that "the whole country will turn on," Mueller if the special counsel went after the president's daughter.

    Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, as well as possible collusion by Trump campaign officials.

    Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York
    In June 2016, Trump's son Donald Jr., Kushner and then-campaign chief Paul Manafort met with a Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, at Trump Tower in New York.

    Donald Trump Jr. accepted the meeting with Veselnitskaya after he was told she had incriminating information about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was running for president against his father.

    Veselnitskaya told NBC News this year that after she left that meeting and was waiting for an elevator, she exchanged pleasantries with a woman she believed was Ivanka Trump. A source familiar with the meeting told NBC News that it was in fact Ivanka Trump.

    The Los Angeles Times reported in January that Mueller's investigators are interested in the Russian lawyer's encounter with Ivanka.

    Ivanka Trump, adviser and daughter of President Donald Trump
