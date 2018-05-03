Short-seller Chris Brown says wireless charging company Energous is ‘worthless’

Short-seller Chris Brown is not a believer in Energous' technology.

Energous "is a worthless equity," he said at the "Kase Learning: The Art, Pain and Opportunity of Short Selling" conference in New York. "Energous is a fraud, one which is burning a lot of cash and will run out of money ... We expect the stock will go to $0."

The investor doubted Apple will ever use Energous' wireless charging technology, as some investors are hoping for. VentureBeat has reported that regulatory documents indicated Energous and Apple have been working together since 2014.