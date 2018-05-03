Short-seller Mark Spiegel says Tesla stock is worth 'zero'

Short-seller Mark Spiegel said he believes Tesla will suffer from new competition in the electric-car market.

The noted skeptic of the electric-car maker reiterated his bearish stance on the company saying his speech "almost seems redundant" after Musk's bizarre conference call performance last night.

"Tesla is still a zero," he said at the Kase Learning: The Art, Pain and Opportunity of Short Selling conference in New York. "Tesla's financials are horrible and worsening even before massive competition coming later this year … [The company has] no moat of any kind."