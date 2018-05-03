As student debt grows, so too do the plans to squelch it.

Some of the ideas are pretty creative: New Jersey, for example, is considering establishing a lottery for student debt borrowers. Other ways of garnering money to eliminate your education debt don't rely on luck, but rather require rolling up your sleeves or knowing historical facts.

Keep in mind, however, that these endeavors aren't free aid. The funds are taxable.

"All money you receive for volunteering or win on a trivia app or lottery is considered income by the IRS," said Mark Kantrowitz, a student loan expert.

Here are some of the ways to get other people to pay off your debt.