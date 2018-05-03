President Donald Trump led a National Day of Prayer event Thursday, just hours after he disclosed that he reimbursed his lawyer for paying hush money to a porn star.
During the event in the White House's Rose Garden, the president signed an executive memorandum designed to protect religious groups.
Trump said the memorandum gives equal access to government funding and equal rights of expression to faith-based organizations. The order also establishes a White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative to serve as a liaison between the Trump administration and faith-based programs.
"Faith is more powerful than government, and nothing is more powerful than god," Trump said.
The annual religious-themed event presented a dramatic contrast with the biggest news of the day, however. It took place hours after Trump acknowledged reimbursing his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for the $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election as part of a hush agreement barring her from discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.