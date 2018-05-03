Incoming VW CEO on the company's restructuring 6:10 AM ET Fri, 13 April 2018 | 03:45

The world's biggest automaker has said it is considering the sale of some of its non-core businesses.

Volkswagen is undergoing a transformation after recently appointing CEO Herbert Diess. Addressing an audience at VW's annual shareholder meeting in Berlin on Thursday, Diess said some assets may now be readied for sale.

"For non-core businesses such as Ducati, Renk and Man Diesel & Turbo, we will draw up sustainable future perspectives," he said.

Ducati is a motorcycle brand, Renk makes transmissions and bearings while Man Diesel & Turbo builds large engines, often for use in ships.

Volkswagen shares gyrated during Thursday's morning session and were about half a percent lower by the meeting's end.