Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to field reporters' questions at the White House Thursday, in her first briefing since President Donald Trump reversed himself and acknowledged reimbursing his lawyer for paying hush money to a porn star.

Trump, asked by reporters about the hush deal in April, denied knowledge of the payment. Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, previously claimed that he paid $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels with his own money, and that he was not paid back.

The payment came in October 2016 as part of a nondisclosure agreement meant to stop her from discussing an alleged affair with Trump. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has filed a lawsuit against Trump and Cohen to void the deal, arguing that it was never validated because Trump never signed it.

In a series of interviews Wednesday, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, a recent hire to the president's legal team, torpedoed Trump and Cohen's earlier claims about the payment.

In a Fox News interview, Giuliani said "the president repaid" Cohen for the payment to Daniels. Giuliani also told the New York Times that Cohen's reimbursement was delivered in $35,000 increments beginning after the campaign ended, which totaled up to $470,000.

Trump acknowledged the payment in a trio of tweets Thursday morning.