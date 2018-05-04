The 2018 Ford Expedition is massive and well worth its cost

After a decade of iterative changes, the Ford Expedition finally received a full top-to-tires redesign. With fresh, all-aluminum skin and a powertrain designed around Ford's wonderful 3.5-liter EcoBoost motor, the Expedition represents the modern choice in a segment that typically tends toward primitive design.

It's great to look at, comfortable and quiet to drive and topped off with all the technology you'd expect of a luxury SUV. The 2018 Expedition is easily the class leader, years ahead of competitors. If you're alright with the price, we absolutely recommend it.