China opens the doors to a 'mysterious' office — but still reminds Hong Kong who's boss

Chinese officials tasked with the delicate issue of managing relations with Hong Kong are combining symbolic openness with a hard line as they make sure residents and local officials understand the central government's will.

Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous region of China since former colonial ruler Britain handed it back nearly 21 years ago, has recently seen both sides of Beijing's approach.

In a bid to show a softer side, China's representative office in Hong Kong last weekend opened its doors to the public for the first time.

The function of the office — known officially in English as the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region — has been seen as a "little mysterious," said Wang Zhimin, the Chinese official who heads it.

"It's not mysterious at all," Wang said, according to an account of his remarks at the event posted on the office's website.

A harder side was also on view last month when a visiting former Chinese legislative official said that advocating independence for Hong Kong did not fall within the territory's free speech guarantees as it goes against the broader national constitution.

National sovereignty is an issue on which Beijing has long shown consistency, said Tim Summers, a lecturer in Chinese studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

But it is one on which officials have felt challenged in recent years by some in Hong Kong, which helps explain why they are choosing to stress "this red line of sovereignty," Summers told CNBC.