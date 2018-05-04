CNBC’S NEXT CAPITAL EXCHANGE EVENT TO FEATURE OMB DIRECTOR MICK MULVANEY AND BANK OF AMERICA COO & CTO CATHERINE BESSANT

CNBC'S JOHN HARWOOD AND TYLER MATHISEN TO LEAD THE CONVERSATIONS WITH MULVANEY AND BESSANT IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

Event Series Examines the Convergence of Business and Politics

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., MAY 4, 2018 —CNBC today announced that the next Capital Exchange breakfast series event will take place on Thursday, May 10th in Washington, D.C. featuring the following guests:

Mick Mulvaney: Director, Office of Management and Budget and Acting Director, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (interviewed by CNBC's John Harwood )





Catherine P. Bessant: Chief Operations and Technology Officer, Bank of America (interviewed by CNBC's Tyler Mathisen)

The event will take place at The Hay-Adams. Nasdaq is the sponsor.

The conversations with Mulvaney and Bessant will explore the theme of "Disrupting Wall Street: The Fintech Revolution – Technology, Markets and Regulation." From cryptocurrencies to AI Investing, technology is transforming financial markets and investor behavior at an unprecedented rate. A vital question for the stability of markets is whether our regulatory regime can keep up. We saw during the financial crisis a decade ago how outdated regulations can struggle to effectively protect against crises; ten years on, what can policymakers and the private sector do to ensure that the system is prepared for the next one?

CNBC's new Capital Exchange breakfast series features top lawmakers, CEOs and administration officials in candid conversations on the confluence of policy, business and money.

To learn more, please visit: https://capitalexchange.eventfarm.com/

