How to make sure your summer vacation won't wreck your finances

With the school year winding down and warmer weather taking hold, it's that time of year when many people get serious about planning summer escapes.

If you count yourself among those would-be vacationers and haven't set money aside for your getaway, there's a good chance you'll be trading those days of freedom for future pain. Even if you've set money aside, it can be easy to overspend on vacation if you don't do some advance legwork.

"If you plan to travel, you should have a plan to travel. It's that simple," said Alexander Joyce, CEO and president of ReJoyce Financial in Carmel, Indiana. "Take your time and really give thought to what you can afford. If you look at it emotionally, it will become a need instead of a want."