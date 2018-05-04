Republican candidates for Senate in Indiana are jostling to prove who better channels President Donald Trump as they try to get a swing at one of the Senate's most vulnerable Democrats.

Trump's rhetoric has echoed through the final days of the GOP race in Vice President Mike Pence's home state. Rep. Todd Rokita's campaign released a video ad Wednesday saying he is "tough enough to stand with Trump" and "stop the witch hunt" he says is orchestrated by Democrats and special counsel Robert Mueller. In a statement this week, Rep. Luke Messer pledged to support Trump's agenda and "make the Senate great again."

Meanwhile, businessman and former state Rep. Mike Braun casts himself as an outsider in the mold of Trump who will help the president "drain the swamp."

The three candidates have elbowed their way toward an election that will determine who faces Sen. Joe Donnelly in November. Donnelly, running in a state Trump won by nearly 20 percentage points in 2016, faces more electoral peril than just about any incumbent senator running this year.