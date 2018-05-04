It’s a big weekend ahead for Warren Buffett and this Omaha bookstore

The Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting this weekend will be big business for one bookstore in Omaha.

Tens of thousands of value-investing followers descend upon the Midwest city every year, eager to soak up folksy wisdom from Warren Buffett and spend money at restaurants and shops around town.

"It's our biggest time of the year. The day after the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting, every year is a huge day," Jim Ross, manager of the Hudson Booksellers store inside Omaha's airport, said on CNBC's original documentary "Warren Buffett: Investor. Teacher. Icon." The documentary, hosted by Becky Quick, premiers Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

Ross does about 20 percent of his annual business in the three days around Berkshire Hathaway's shareholder meeting weekend. Authors that are camped outside his bookstore can sell hundreds of books, according to the documentary.

The bookstore manager said he calls Munger three months before every annual meeting to ask him which books they will be recommending each year, so he can buy the inventory to meet demand.

Berkshire Hathaway's meeting will be on Saturday, May 5, this year at Omaha's CenturyLink Center.